Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple Double For ‘It Was A Good Day’

Ice Cube

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Ice Cube is a titan and recently, he celebrated the 26th anniversary of his classic track “It Was A Good Day.” Now, sleuths for years have attempted to figure out when exactly did Cube’s “Good Day” take place with the best answer being January 20, 1992.

But one thing that has also perplexed fans is, how exactly did Cube have a triple double in a pickup game … with Stanley from Friday as his teammate? Well, let Amerikkka’s Most Wanted tell you.

Well, there you have it. Cube’s game was more Michael Jordan in the ’97 All-Star Game than outright dominance but hey, another rap mystery solved. You can catch Cube in Houston as part of his Everythangs Corrupt tour next month.

Ice Cube Reveals How He Got A Triple Double For 'It Was A Good Day'

