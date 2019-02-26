CLOSE
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi B, His Children & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Offset has accomplished so much in his career that it was only right that his solo album titled “Father Of 4” be in dedication to his beautiful children. Offset’s been through a rough patch this last year. Surviving a car accident, splitting and rekindling the relationship with his wife Cardi B. Touring all over the world and so much more.

Offset’s has a lot to be grateful for and he puts it all on wax in with this album he stopped by the Durtty Boyz Show to talk about everything that he’s gone through in totality.

 

Watch The Full Interview Below.

