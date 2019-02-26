CLOSE
Entertainment News
Tyga Got Yoked Up & Booted From Party Because He Felt A Ways About His Maybach Getting Repo’d

Tyga might have to bite the bullet and just invest in a Kia... or a Raycon E-Bike.

Ignite's Angels And Devils Pre-Valentine's Day Party - Inside

Source: Randall Michelson / Getty

Last weekend Tyga made headlines when he was forced out of Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash for arguing inside the venue and then reaching for his security guard’s gun when he was in the street. At the time no one knew who Tyga was beefing with or even why, but now TMZ is shedding a little light on the whole who, what, when, where and why’s of the altercation.

According to reports, Tyga was upset that he had his leased luxury Maybach repossessed last month when he defaulted on his monthly payment of $6,000 (again, Tyga?!).

Anyone who’s familiar with Tyga’s history with luxury cars knows that he never buys them, just leases them, and just about always has them repo’d. So when Tyga ran into the repo men at Mayweather’s party he felt a ways about them doing their job and threatened them because he felt it was “unlawfully repossessed.”

Luckily for everyone involved, Tyga says that the beef is squashed and he’s since made-up with the people involved, and the bouncer.

It’s times like this you figure Tyga regrets not locking down Kylie “Billionaire” Jenner.

Photo: Getty

Tyga Got Yoked Up & Booted From Party Because He Felt A Ways About His Maybach Getting Repo’d was originally published on hiphopwired.com

