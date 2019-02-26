CLOSE
Doc Rivers Urged Clippers Crowd To Stand & Clap For Dirk Nowitzki

The retiring Dallas Mavericks star played his final game at the Staples Center.

With his glory days behind him as he considers riding off into the retirement sunset, Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki was honored for his court contributions in a most classy fashion. Los Angeles Clippers Doc Rivers used a timeout during a contest to urge the Staples Center crowd to stand and clap for Nowitzki.

ESPN reports:

Dirk Nowitzki had no idea why LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout with 9.4 seconds remaining and his team leading by nine points Monday night.

Rivers’ reasoning became clear seconds later when he walked to the scorer’s table, picked up the public address announcer’s microphone and gave an impromptu tribute to Nowitzki, the legendary face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise who is in his 21st season.

“Dirk! Dirk!” Rivers hollered, gesturing to the Staples Center crowd to show its appreciation to the all-time great who was playing perhaps his last game in the arena, then pointing toward Nowitzki. “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

“One of the greatest of all time, Dirk Nowitzki!”

Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t officially retired but it’s rumored he will step down at the conclusion of the current NBA season.

