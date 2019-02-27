CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gunna Teams Up With TIDAL For A Special Album Release Show

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

4 reads
Leave a comment

After dropping his highly-anticipated Drip or Drown II album a few days ago, Gunna is scheduled to hit the stage in NYC tonight. The Atlanta rapper is teaming up with TIDAL to put on a special album release show and you can stream it here.

Signed to Young Thug‘s record label YSL Records, Gunna has been making waves in the music industry with some notable collaborations. Drip or Drown II follows his fan-favorite joint project with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, and his solo project, Drip Season 3, released early 2018.

Tune into the livestream up top for his show tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Gunna Teams Up With TIDAL For A Special Album Release Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close