After dropping his highly-anticipated Drip or Drown II album a few days ago, Gunna is scheduled to hit the stage in NYC tonight. The Atlanta rapper is teaming up with TIDAL to put on a special album release show and you can stream it here.

Signed to Young Thug‘s record label YSL Records, Gunna has been making waves in the music industry with some notable collaborations. Drip or Drown II follows his fan-favorite joint project with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, and his solo project, Drip Season 3, released early 2018.

Tune into the livestream up top for his show tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Gunna Teams Up With TIDAL For A Special Album Release Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 14 hours ago

