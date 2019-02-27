CLOSE
Jocelyn Savage’s Family Wants To Confront R. Kelly At Chicago Trump Tower Home

Savage is one of Kelly's alleged sex cult victims reportedly under the singer's control.

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The family of Jocelyn Savage, a woman they say is under R. Kelly‘s control, have been desperately trying to get into contact with her over the year. The family aims to confront Kelly at his Chicago Trump Tower residence, but they hope law enforcement officials will provide protection.

TMZ reports:

Gerald Griggs — an attorney who reps Joycelyn Savage’s family — tells TMZ he and the family are actively working with prosecutors in Illinois to conduct a new welfare check on Joycelyn at Kelly’s Trump Tower pad.

Griggs says the Savages believe Joycelyn is living there, too, along with Azriel Clary. Both women were at R. Kelly’s court hearing over the weekend, supporting him.

Griggs says Chicago PD conducted a welfare check in January, but he doesn’t trust they did a thorough job. He says the fam wants one done when they can be there to witness it.

The Savages ultimate goal hasn’t changed — they’re hoping they can somehow get through to Joycelyn and convince her to leave Kelly.

The Savage family claims that figures close to Kelly have issued threats their way.

Photo: Getty

Jocelyn Savage’s Family Wants To Confront R. Kelly At Chicago Trump Tower Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

