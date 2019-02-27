Did Jordyn Woods Violate Her NDA With The Kardashians?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sharing her story on “Red Table Talk” could cost Jordyn Woods some big bucks.

According to The Blast, sources directly connected with the Kardashians said Woods has long been under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the family due to her involvement with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The alleged NDA comes from the show’s production, but apparently includes specific language to bar Woods from speaking about any of the family members publicly or revealing any private details.

Violating that agreement could cost Woods upwards of $1 million. Sources went on to tell The Blast, Kris Jenner isn’t happy about that video that surfaced of Woods walking to the red table.

Meanwhile, Woods has allegedly shifted the blame and put it on Tristan Thompson, saying the long-armed Lothario kissed her first.

Jordyn Woods’ episode of “Red Table Talk” airs on Facebook Watch on Friday, March 1st.

