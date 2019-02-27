CLOSE
Lil Kim, Chilli, Mya Team Up For New VH1 Show

If you’ve seen flicks floating around social media of Lil Kim, Chilli of TLC and Mya together in Barbados, we now know why.

According to TMZ, the women have joined forces for a new show for VH1. Apparently the show is called “Girls Crew” and Barbados is just one stop on their itinerary.

The singers will be heading off to several other Caribbean islands while shooting.

Will you be watching?

Lil Kim, Chilli, Mya Team Up For New VH1 Show was originally published on 92q.com

