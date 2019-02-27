Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay

0 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting director Ava DuVernay.

Ava DuVernay

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Getty

Birth Date: August 24, 1972

Hometown: Lynwood, California

Fun Facts:

  • Ava DuVernay is known for directing the movies “A Wrinkle In Time” and “Selma”
  • Ava DuVernay interned for CBS News
  • Ava Duvernay directed the Netflix Original “13th,” which sparked the conversation about the 13th amendment, racism still existing, mass incarceration, and the struggles of African Americans
  • Ava DuVernay was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award
  • Ava DuVernay is the first African American woman to receive a movie budget of over $100 million

We thank you for your contributions Ava DuVernay.

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay was originally published on hot1041stl.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close