The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less Tragic When It Hit Netflix UK…And Fans Are Pissed

Spoilers ahead...

Uh oh, they done did it now.

Fans of The Notebook are vexed with Netflix UK after the online streaming service changed the ending of the classic romance-drama. Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, viewers followed the story of a poor young man and rich girl as they fell in love but eventually got separated due to differences in social standing. In the original version, Gosling and McAdams’ characters, Noah and Allie die in bed together—but when it became available for streaming on Netflix UK, the final scenes were noticeably different. In Netflix UK’s version, Noah and Allie are very much alive while lying down in bed…and then the film cuts to a scene of birds flying over a lake.

Heartbroken Twitter felt all kinds of ways—most fans seemed annoyed, while others defended the ending, saying it was much more similar to the actual ending in Nicholas Spark’s novel. Hit the flip to see what folks had to say, but first Netflix has since responded to all the backlash, saying that 1). They didn’t edit the film; 2). The alternate version already existed and was given to them; 3). They are getting to the bottom of it and hilariously, 4). “Apparently some films have more than one ending?!”

Ha.

