In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was a warming to all parents about the momo challenge. The MoMo challenge where a creepy looking meme figure pops up on child friendly content and instructs children to self harm themselves or commit suicide. The viewer is prompted to reach out to Momo via What’s Up and once signing on the messaging app, they have exchanges where Momo asks them to do a set off challenges that can hurt and or kill to person who participates. Quick Silva pleaded for parents to be cautious and watch out for what their children watch online. If you want to see the full message, watch the full video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 5 hours ago

