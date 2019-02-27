Features
HomeFeatures

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Springfest 2019 artist Summer Walker shared the good news with fans on Wednesday morning that she was going to drop a major remix of her smash “Girls Need Love” single. The guest on the remix? Drake himself.

The remix features Drake right back in his R&B bag weeks after re-releasing So Far Gone to streaming services. While Walker keeps her solo verse on the track, Drake adds a sing-song verse that more than likely will be an Instagram caption or three by the time the days over.

Hear the remix up top.

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close