YBN Almighty Jay Surrenders To Police In Felony Theft Case, Maintains Innocence [Video]

Jay tells cameramen, "I ain't guilty."

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

YBN Almighty Jay has turned himself in after being named a suspect in a felony grand theft case. While surveillance footage reportedly places him at the scene, where $80,000 in jewelry and cash was stolen from another rapper, Jay maintains that he is innocent.

“I ain’t guilty. I ain’t do sh*t…I got accused of sh*t I ain’t do. I ain’t do sh*t. I didn’t do anything at all,” the rapper told TMZ, who was on the scene when he was taken into custody. Watch him speak on it as he surrenders to police here.

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna’s ex was reportedly filming a video with another rapper, Skinnyfromthe9, when his crew allegedly ran off with a $40,000 chain, a $20,000 rolex, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. “In surveillance footage of the incident, you see a couple men approach Skinny’s Range Rover which YBN was standing next to, and after a struggle … the men run away,”  TMZ reports. “YBN admits it’s him in the video, but insists he had nothing to do with jacking the cash and jewelry.”

See surveillance footage from the incident here.

Photo: Getty

