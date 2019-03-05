Atlanta Artist Finessn His Way On The Music Scene

Atlanta native Finessen is well on his way to becoming the next big thing to blow from the city. Fnessen his way through the music scene has proven effective for the artist who has found success on social media platforms like WorldStar, putting him on the radar of fans around the world. He has managed to find his own lane and create a truly unique sound that sets him apart from other upcoming artist. Listen BELOW to hear his full interview explaining his style, new music, relationship status and more.

