Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time

The golden child made her first TV appearance on The Real today and became a bigger celebrity that her mom and dad Remy Ma and Papoose. Papoose carried the two-month-old darling, who was wearing a headband an floral dress, out to a round of “ooohs” and “ahhs.”

When asked how the golden child changed their life, Remy responded, “She makes everything so peaceful. We don’t want to disagree on anything.”

“She really completed the whole circle,” she added. While everything is peaceful now, Remy underwent a difficult labor and was readmitted to the hospital due to complications.

According to TMZ, the rapper was admitted back into the hospital to endure emergency surgery after suffering excessive bleeding on Tuesday night. The site reported that her procedure was a success thanks to blood transfusions and she’s expected to be released in a day or two.

She has since recovered and enjoyed her beautiful baby girl. See a clip from their appearance, below:

