The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here!

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.
Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and their music video does not disappoint.
We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.
Peep the video below.
