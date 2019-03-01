Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here!

45 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.

Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and their music video does not disappoint.

See Also: Watch: Blueface Recruits Cardi B For Thotiana Remix

We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.

Peep the video below.

The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here! was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close