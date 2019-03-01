Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are a pair that don’t disappoint.

Their latest collaboration “Please Me,” left the TL horny, HORNY and their music video does not disappoint.

See Also: Watch: Blueface Recruits Cardi B For Thotiana Remix

We find the singer and rapper at a taquiera late night in Los Angeles after the “let out.” Cardi’s banging body caught Bruno off guard mid-taco and the tantalizing foreplay begins from there.

Peep the video below.

The Video For Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Please Me” Collab is Here! was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: