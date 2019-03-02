Test
Napa Valley’s First Black-Owned Wine Estate Inks Deal With Delta Air Lines

Brown Estate Vineyards is the first and only Black-owned wine estate in Napa Valley.

6 reads
Leave a comment

The creators behind Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery estate are continuing to make monumental moves in the wine and spirits industry. According to the Philadelphia Tribune, Brown Estate Vineyards has inked a deal with Delta Air Lines to have its wine collection available on their flights.

The partnership between the airline and the winery is a part of Delta’s effort to take a more inclusive approach in regards to the vendors that the company works with. The brand was introduced to Delta by Carlyne Scott who serves as a member on the company’s Black community business resource group. Initially, Brown Estate’s products were featured on a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York as part of a Black History Month special, but leaders at the airline decided that they wanted to take the partnership further. On Tuesday, Delta announced that Brown Estate wines will become one of their suppliers during the 2019-2020 winter season.

The leadership team at Delta is excited to bring the brand on board. “Partnering with innovative, diverse suppliers from certified small-, minority- and women-owned businesses like Brown Estate is fundamental to Delta’s strategy to keep climbing year-round,” Heather Ostis, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Delta Air Lines, said in a statement. “Seeking employee perspectives and leveraging unique ideas brings us closer to meeting that goal, while creating the highest quality experience for our customers.”

Deneen Brown—who founded the company with her siblings 24 years ago and now serves as president of Brown Estate Vineyards—says that this is a major win for her and her family and is excited to partner with Delta. “We are delighted to partner with Delta Air Lines,” said Brown. “Delta’s all-in commitments to the spirit of inclusion and to their wine program are perfectly aligned with our core values at Brown Estate.” Brown Estate Vineyards is not only the first but the only Black-owned winery estate in Napa Valley, California.

There is a need for more representation in the wine industry. Research shows that less than 5 percent of wineries in the U.S. are Black-owned.

SEE ALSO:

New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To Empower Black Women Entrepreneurs

Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr. Wants Baltimore To Honor His Legacy

The Absolute Very Best Of Black History Month 2019

The Absolute Very Best Of Black History Month 2019

The Absolute Very Best Of Black History Month 2019

Black excellence rules all year round, but the 28 days of February are always a special chance to highlight the best of the best when it comes to African-Americans. I was so excited about this year's installment of Black History Month because of the positive momentum that Black folks were riding into February. After all, we were fresh off of the historical announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be running for president. She declared her candidacy in Oakland, a city that gave birth to the Black Panthers. And, for good measure, she made that announcement just days after holding a rally with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, aka the AKAs, in South Carolina. Oh, and did we mention Harris made her announcement on the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-TM1t7yDXI&t=1053s Of course, I'd be lying if I said I expected everything to be all good going into February. After all, this is still America and NewsOne still covers all aspects of the Black experience so history alone would tell you to proceed with caution in just about every arena imaginable -- especially optimism. But this is a new year and I'll be damned, I thought, if I let all of the negativity consume my awareness, even if it is my job to follow a news cycle that's dominated by racists and racism. So here we are, highlighting the best of Black History Month, which always seems to fly by regardless of the limited number of days in February, even in a leap year. And, what should be to no one's surprise, there was plenty to choose from to showcase on this timeline. The bad always comes with the good (or however that saying goes), and this list simply focuses on the good things that happened in February for and about Black people. And while not all of it may immediately strike you as being a good thing, believe me, it is, in one way or another. So, without further ado, please keep scrolling down to see NewsOne's very best of Black History Month 2019.

Napa Valley’s First Black-Owned Wine Estate Inks Deal With Delta Air Lines was originally published on newsone.com

