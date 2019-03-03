Test
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctions Off Memorabilia To Push STEM Education Forward

The items were auctioned off for nearly $3 million.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has used mementos from his storied basketball journey for a good cause. According to CBS News, Abdul-Jabbar auctioned off his memorabilia and some of the proceeds will be donated to an organization that he started that is working towards bringing STEM education to underserved communities.

The Los Angeles-based organization—dubbed the Skyhook Foundation—was designed to make educational programming surrounding science, technology, engineering, and math accessible to underserved youngsters, the news outlet writes. As part of a collaborative effort with the Los Angeles Unified School District, UCLA and NASA, the foundation offers a program called Camp Skyhook which takes grade school students on a five-day educational experience in the Angeles National Forest. The organization has served over 4,000 students since its inception.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a statement featured on his website. “Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price.”

He partnered Goldin Auctions to sell his items which were each worth thousands of dollars. Among the items that were featured in the auction were four of his championship rings, an all-star ring, an MVP trophy, and an autographed basketball from 1989. According to Bleacher Report, the items were auctioned off for nearly $3 million.

Underserved communities across the country lack access to resources and funding for STEM education. It’s powerful to see Abdul-Jabbar use his platform to change that narrative.

SEE ALSO:

Jaden Smith’s Company Is Bringing A Water Filtration System To Flint

STEM Pioneer Dr. Gladys West Inducted Into Air Force Hall Of Fame

The Absolute Very Best Of Black History Month 2019

Black excellence rules all year round, but the 28 days of February are always a special chance to highlight the best of the best when it comes to African-Americans. I was so excited about this year's installment of Black History Month because of the positive momentum that Black folks were riding into February. After all, we were fresh off of the historical announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be running for president. She declared her candidacy in Oakland, a city that gave birth to the Black Panthers. And, for good measure, she made that announcement just days after holding a rally with her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, aka the AKAs, in South Carolina. Oh, and did we mention Harris made her announcement on the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-TM1t7yDXI&t=1053s Of course, I'd be lying if I said I expected everything to be all good going into February. After all, this is still America and NewsOne still covers all aspects of the Black experience so history alone would tell you to proceed with caution in just about every arena imaginable -- especially optimism. But this is a new year and I'll be damned, I thought, if I let all of the negativity consume my awareness, even if it is my job to follow a news cycle that's dominated by racists and racism. So here we are, highlighting the best of Black History Month, which always seems to fly by regardless of the limited number of days in February, even in a leap year. And, what should be to no one's surprise, there was plenty to choose from to showcase on this timeline. The bad always comes with the good (or however that saying goes), and this list simply focuses on the good things that happened in February for and about Black people. And while not all of it may immediately strike you as being a good thing, believe me, it is, in one way or another. So, without further ado, please keep scrolling down to see NewsOne's very best of Black History Month 2019.

