Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly Appears In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Chicago Police are investigating a bomb threat at the daycare owned by the friend who bailed out R.Kelly.

Officials tell TMZ, multiple calls came in Saturday for a bomb threat at the daycare Valencia P. Love either currently works at or used to work at. It was evacuated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

You may remember, Love posted the $100,00 bond R. Kelly needed to get out jail in Chicago last week. She also posted a lengthy statement afterward, saying R. Kelly wasn’t a monster and she believes he’s innocent.

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close