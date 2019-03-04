CLOSE
Dame Dash Turning Himself In To Cops Over Child Support Warrants [Video]

The Roc-a-fella founder says he's innocent and claims he has the receipts.

Rolling Out 2018 Ride Conference

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dame Dash will be turning himself in to NYPD, but he swears he is innocent. The Roc-a-fella Records co-founder has warrants due to outstanding child support payments, but he swears he’s paid up.

Reports TMZ:

The rap mogul tells TMZ … he’ll surrender to authorities in NYC nearly 3 years after a family court judge first signed a warrant for his arrest. Damon’s accused of owing nearly $400k in support to Cindy Morales, mother of his son, Lucky — and to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, with whom he has daughters Ava and Tallulah.

Dame says the warrants are BS because he’s given both women more than enough dough — including $150k he gave Cindy for a home. He also claims Rachel draws her payments directly from his share of Rachel Roy Collection … the clothing company they co-own.

Interestingly, news recently broke that Dash was attempting to re-purchase Roy’s clothing label. However, he’s also getting sued for a movie he produced by the author of the book the film is based on.

As for the warrants, Dash explained the struggle to TMZ, and claims he has the receipts that prove he pad. But he’s sick of not being able to travel to NYC and his “name being compromised” so he’ll be turning himself in. Watch below.

Photo: Getty

 

Dame Dash Turning Himself In To Cops Over Child Support Warrants [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

