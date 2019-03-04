CLOSE
Reginae Carter Responds To Kodak Black After Saying , Lil Wayne Should’ve Died

Kodak Black's Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Kodak Black was recored at LIV, saying , ” Where Lil Wayne at ?” Calling Lil Wayne “bonk”, he also said; “you should’ve died when you was a baby.”

As we all know Reginae Carter doesn’t play when it comes to her father. In an indirect way, she addressed him on a Instagram post with a throwback of her and her father.

Reginae said, “You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold.”

She continued , “Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This ni**a whole album sound like my daddy old sh*t.”

Reginae Carter Responds To Kodak Black After Saying , Lil Wayne Should’ve Died was originally published on hiphopnc.com

