We’re only a few days removed from the release of 2 Chainz’s latest LeBron James curated album Rap or Go To The League so of course you should expect visuals in support of the project from Tity Boi.

Kicking off the work week with a video for “Money In The Way,” Chainz hops in a building elevator where he flaunts a gang of C-Notes while every floor in the building features different scenarios going down. Whether it’s a robbery Dead Presidents style or some heads breakdancing in some 80’s gear, this building is definitely not for anyone looking for a quiet setting.

Further to the South, T-Pain returns with a clip for the O.T. Genasis assisted “A Million Times” where he finds himself going from a small gathering with some lady friends to a fantastic voyage in the refrigerator. Must’ve bought that fridge at the same place where that closet from Chronicles of Narnia came from.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Pap Chanel, HoodCelebrityy, and more.

2 CHAINZ – “MONEY IN THE WAY”

T-PAIN FT. O.T. GENASIS – “A MILLION TIMES”

PAP CHANEL – “TIP TOP”

HOODCELEBRITYY – “INSIDE”

KARI FAUX – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

POPCAAN – “FIRM AND STRONG”

DABABY – “SUGE”

RODDY RICCH – “DOWN BELOW”

DEE GOMES – “CHANGE UP”

KING OSF – “CUS I’M HOME”

2 Chainz “Money In The Way,” T-Pain ft. O.T. Genasis “A Million Times” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 11 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: