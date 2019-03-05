CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2 Chainz “Money In The Way,” T-Pain ft. O.T. Genasis “A Million Times” & More

2 Chainz holds court in one of the livest buildings in the world and T-Pain's fridge is a portal to another world. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
T-Pain

Source: photo: WENN

We’re only a few days removed from the release of 2 Chainz’s latest LeBron James curated album Rap or Go To The League so of course you should expect visuals in support of the project from Tity Boi.

Kicking off the work week with a video for “Money In The Way,” Chainz hops in a building elevator where he flaunts a gang of C-Notes while every floor in the building features different scenarios going down. Whether it’s a robbery Dead Presidents style or some heads breakdancing in some 80’s gear, this building is definitely not for anyone looking for a quiet setting.

Further to the South, T-Pain returns with a clip for the O.T. Genasis assisted “A Million Times” where he finds himself going from a small gathering with some lady friends to a fantastic voyage in the refrigerator. Must’ve bought that fridge at the same place where that closet from Chronicles of Narnia came from.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Pap Chanel, HoodCelebrityy, and more.

2 CHAINZ – “MONEY IN THE WAY”

T-PAIN FT. O.T. GENASIS – “A MILLION TIMES”

PAP CHANEL – “TIP TOP”

HOODCELEBRITYY – “INSIDE”

KARI FAUX – “LEAVE ME ALONE”

POPCAAN – “FIRM AND STRONG”

DABABY – “SUGE”

RODDY RICCH – “DOWN BELOW”

DEE GOMES – “CHANGE UP”

KING OSF – “CUS I’M HOME”

2 Chainz “Money In The Way,” T-Pain ft. O.T. Genasis “A Million Times” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close