R. Kelly Finally Speaks In 2-Part Interview With Gayle King On CBS This Morning [Video]

R. Kelly Gets Emotional

This is going to be deep!

R. Kelly will finally get his side of his story with Gayle King in a two-part interview that will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. Three of the indictments referred to a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 according to the charges.

He is currently out on bail.

This is the first time he has spoken on the new chargers. King asks R. Kelly amongst other things if he has slept with underage women and if he has held any woman against their will.

Kelly gets emotional towards at the end of the interview with you will have to see to believe. This will be must-see TV.

RELATED: Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

RELATED: Prosecutors Reportedly To Receive Another R. Kelly Sex Tape

