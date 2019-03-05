Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Cast And A Disappointed Twitter Can’t Believe It [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

As Love and Hip Hop New York comes to an end (the reunion begins next week), the eighth installment of Atlanta is set to begin at the end of this month. VH1 put out a first trailer following the ending of Monday night’s LHHNY episode. Even though there isn’t too much going on with the usual cast of characters worth getting excited about, people were quite taken aback by the presence of their fave, Faith Evans.

While it shouldn’t be a shock that the 45-year-old R&B star will be featured since she’s married to cast lead Stevie J, for fans on Twitter, they made it seem like it’s a step down for the star. Many were genuinely surprised, others were very disappointed.

In case you missed the memo, the couple said “I do” last July in a Las Vegas hotel room. They had been dating since 2016, and Stevie mentioned that after being friends for so long, they simply evolved to more.

“I’ve known her for like 25 years,” he said. “We was like family and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more.”

In the LHHATL trailer, which oddly features Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” Evans meets up with Mimi Faust who feels some type of way about that the fact that the pair wed without giving anybody a heads up. I’m assuming we’ll also be hearing more about their active sex life, which according to Stevie, has been “upped from three to five times a day.” But as for what other drama and eventful things she will encounter as a new cast member on the series, we’ll have to wait and see when the show returns on March 25, 8/7c.

And while Evans seems excited to be on the series, Twitter? They’re not so happy to see her on it. Hit the flip to see all of the shock and confusion that arose online when people peeped that the star was headed to LHHATL:

I’m not sure if I more surprised that Faith Evans is doing LHHATL or that Nina Simone’s music was used to score the LHHATL trailer, but I’ll be watching. pic.twitter.com/CXZ5KhCHBk — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 4, 2019

I just hope Mimi and Faith Evans dont be beefin over no damn Stevie J on #LHHATL 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 — Jay Bibbs™ (@JayBibbs) March 5, 2019

I DONT CARE to see Stevie and Faith on #LHHATL 🙄 — IG: @ShawneyLovelyy (@ShawneyLovelyy) March 5, 2019

Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Cast And A Disappointed Twitter Can’t Believe It [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com