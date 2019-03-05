CLOSE
Entertainment News
Fabolous Pleads Guilty To Harassment In Emily B. Domestic Violence Case

Fab just got out of all the hot water.

Source: Hip-hop artist Fabolous celebrates his birthday at Drai’s Beach Club at The Cromwell Featuring: Fabolous Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 20 Nov 2015 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Fabolous has avoided jail time in the domestic violence case involving his baby mama. The Brooklyn rapper has pleaded guilty to harassment and if he completes a program, it will be removed from his record.

The rapper pled guilty to one count of harassment for threatening and menacing “Love & Hip Hop” star Emily B. and her father, according to a spokeswoman for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Under a plea deal, Fab pled guilty in exchange for no jail time. Instead, he’ll have to complete a pre-trial intervention program for one year, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. If he completes the program, he’ll have the charge expunged from his criminal record.

Initially, Fab was looking at 20 years in the bing when he was accused of punching Emily so hard that he knocked her front teeth out. Emily B likely refusing to cooperate surely helped in arriving to this sweet deal.

Fab better send his lawyers holiday cards, too.

