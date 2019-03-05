Apple’s long-rumored second generation AirPods might come with a feature the company promised for some time now. According to rumors, the tentatively named AirPods 2 will feature a wireless charging case that achieves a full charge in 15-minutes.

The case along with the AirPower mat was promised by Apple with the announcement of the iPhone X. Leaker Max Weinbach who doesn’t really have a great track record when it comes to his rumors drop the news about the AirPods 2 on his Twitter account. He states “wireless charging will happen” and will apply to both the case and the AirPods.

The case will be able to achieve this “super fast wireless charging” by utilizing Qi coils, the technology that can already be found in Apple’s iPhone 8, X, XS, XS Max, and XR smartphones. While this is a huge improvement from generation 1’s current 3-hour battery life after a 15-minute charge, there are some downsides. Weinbach reports that the case will be “bigger in one direction and heavier,” fans should not be worried though.

So the Apple news. AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging. There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019

The new case will also have a new look going for a more matte look ditching the glossy look taking cues from the Apple Pencil 2. Weinbach says we can expect the AirPower and AirPods 2 wireless charging tech to be released in the next few months. Keep in mind Samsung is dropping their new Galaxy Buds with a wireless charging case on Friday (March 8), alongside its family of new Galaxy smartphones, so they are well ahead of the curve in this field.

—

Photo: Stephen Lam / Getty

AirPods 2 Reportedly Will Feature Insanely Fast Wireless Charging Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: