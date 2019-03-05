Sam Jackson: ‘Bruno Mars Is The Frankie Beverly Of Millennials’

You never quite know what to expect from the glorious Samuel L. Jackson, he is truly a national Black treasure. During a set visit for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Captain Marvel, last year, Sam Jackson revealed his era of choice was the 60s and shared his thoughts on today’s music.

“Revolutionary things were changing things and everything was happening – sex, drugs, cheap thrills,” he explained during a candid convo. “Then the 70s, I went to New York and did the theater thing, which was a great creative awesome time.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 90s, which means we get to see Mr. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury in his youth…and sans the eye patch. While reflecting on the golden era, Sam revealed,

“By the time the 90s happened I was in Hollywood. A different kind of work ethic moving through it. Usually your ball-out times are the times you feel like there’s music you can relate to. When I Iisten to a commercial now, I’m like wow they’re using James Brown in a commercial, never thought that would happen.” He continued, “When you listen now and go, which one of these songs are they going to be playing 20 years from now? Will they be playing Drake in 20 years? Fetty Wap? We were trying to figure out yesterday, who’s the great solo artist now that? I’m talking about soul. We were listening to Stevie Wonder yesterday and going through this marvelous song clip that Stevie’s had for 30 years. Who’s that 30-year person for this generation.”

When the reporters in the room suggested, “Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars?” He responded, “Bruno Mars is the Frankie Beverly of the millennials. He’s millennial cookout music.”

So who is Sam Jackson listening to? “I listen to hip-hop.” Rae Sremmurd. Reggae. I’m waiting on Buju to get out.”

[This interview is from 2018]

Catch Captain Marvel in theaters March 8.

