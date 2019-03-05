CLOSE
Entertainment News
R.Kelly Sits Down With Gayle King in Explosive Interview

R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.

CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.

You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

R.Kelly Sits Down With Gayle King in Explosive Interview was originally published on 92q.com

