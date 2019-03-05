Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

R. Kelly is speaking out publicly for the first time after his arrest for criminal sexual abuse.

CBS Evening News aired a preview of the singer’s sit-down with Gayle King that’s set to air on Wednesday. In the clip, Kelly appeared to get emotional. See for yourself below.

This R. Kelly interview is insane. pic.twitter.com/39EyTWJQFi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2019

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court on March 22.

You can watch his full interview Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

R.Kelly Sits Down With Gayle King in Explosive Interview was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 8 hours ago

