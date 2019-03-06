CLOSE
Test
The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And…
Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith…
Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And…
Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art…
Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe…
Tamron Hall Reveals She’s Married And Is Expecting…
New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer…
Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is…
0 item
Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The…
How You Doin?: Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy…
Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While…
Yvonne Orji And Boyfriend Emmanuel Acho Call It…
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…
Whew! 5 Lessons Learned During This Struggle Black…
When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He…
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…
Will Smith’s Father-In-Law Had A Mild Heart Attack…
Wife Of Blackfaced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Gave…
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Sterling K.…
Lynne Patton, Who Once Called April Ryan Miss…
When I Was Younger: HAHN Star Angela Robinson…
Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Think She Owes…
Breast Milk Can’t Fix That: Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Sickness…
Democratic Maryland Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti “Apologizes” For…
Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In…
Hip-Hop Spot: Drake & Soulja Boy Squash Beef…
Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Back With Ex-Girlfriend,…
True Story: Brooklyn Gym Teacher, Fired For Playing…
Sherri Shepherd Pretending To Be Octavia Spencer To…
Woman Calls Cops After Drug Dealer Sells Her…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father, Despite Allegations

Paris Jackson reportedly has not seen "Leaving Neverland."

3 reads
Leave a comment

“Leaving Neverland” premiered Sunday and Monday on HBO. The documentary about child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson has caused many people to question the future of the King of Pop’s legacy. However, Paris Jackson, 20, is standing by her dad.

See Also: ‘I Thought It Was A Hoax’: Sparkle Talks R. Kelly’s Marriage To Aaliyah

Paris Jackson said she he has not seen the documentary and “was not offered the chance to see it before it premiered at Sundance,” TMZ reported. Nonetheless, she “firmly believes” Michael Jackson was not a pedophile.

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Jordan Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him—there was a hunt to find Chandler. According to The Daily Mail, he left the U.S. to avoid investigators.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Many people have been saying the documentary is untrue, including Brett Barnes, who said he knew Michael Jackson when he was child. According to TMZ, the film “implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of the singer’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes ‘replaced him.’ The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.”

Barnes has threatened HBO with a lawsuit “claiming the documentary puts him in a false light and subjects him to ‘hatred, contempt and ridicule.’ Presumably, the lawyer is saying MJ supporters will target Barnes as a result of the documentary.”

Barnes testified at Michael Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 and said he was never assaulted by him. He also tweeted this in January.

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father, Despite Allegations was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close