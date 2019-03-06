True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow For Five Days Survived Off Taco Bell Fire Sauce Packets

This is strange, to say the least.
A man and his dog are making headlines after being trapped in a car for five days—apparently, the Oregon resident and his furry pal survived the business week by eating taco sauce packets. These weren’t just any taco sauce packets, however…Jeremy Taylor specifically mentions Taco Bell’s Fire Sauce.
From HuffPost:
“An Oregon man may have a good argument for not cleaning out your car. Jeremy Taylor told authorities that he and his dog survived by eating packets of taco sauce as they were trapped by snow in his vehicle for five days. The 36-year-old, who goes offroading in the area, said he drove up west of the resort community of Sunriver with his dog, Ally, when his SUV became stuck in snow last Sunday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. He spent the night in his vehicle and attempted to walk for help on Monday, but had difficulty because of the amount of snow that had fallen, authorities said.”
“Jeremy stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said before thanking everyone who assisted in the search.
Doggy Style: These Stars Are Obsessed With Their Pets
Doggy Style: These Stars Are Obsessed With Their Pets
1. Beyonce & Blue IvySource:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Cardi B & OffsetSource:Instagram 2 of 11
3. Karl LagerfeldSource:Instagram 3 of 11
4. QuavoSource:Instagram 4 of 11
5. CeeLo GreenSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Ariana GrandeSource:Instagram 6 of 11
7. The ObamasSource:Instagram 7 of 11
8. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 8 of 11
9. Kylie JennerSource:Instagram 9 of 11
10. John Legend & Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 10 of 11
11. ZendayaSource:Instagram 11 of 11
So, we know what they ate while they were stuck in the car, but how did Jeremy and Ally finally get home? It turns out it was a random snowmobile rider who saved the day. HuffPost reports: “It wasn’t until Friday afternoon that a snowmobile rider spotted his car and called 911. Taylor and his dog were described as hungry but otherwise in good condition.”
Once he got home and settled in Jeremy reportedly went on Facebook to update his friends, describing himself as lucky according to the site, adding “Let’s never do that again.” When asked by a friend about the taco sauce that helped him out when he was in a bind, he reportedly responded “Taco Bell Fire Sauce saves lives.” We’ll have to remember that.
Here are more tips to survive the snow, provided by HuffPost: “If a driver becomes trapped in snow, it’s advised that the car’s motor is run for just 10 minutes every hour to provide warmth while preserving fuel. If the vehicle is covered or surrounded by snow, first ensure that the exhaust pipe is not blocked before turning on the vehicle so that carbon monoxide doesn’t enter.”
Also Click here for the full list of items drivers should carry in extremely cold weather…you know, besides Taco Bell’s Fire Sauce of course.
True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow For Five Days Survived Off Taco Bell Fire Sauce Packets was originally published on globalgrind.com