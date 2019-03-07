R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO]

R. Kelly may be back in jail but in his sit-down with Gayle King, the embattled singer explains why he is broke.

“That’s one rumor that was true,” Kelly told King. “Here’s the deal. So many people have been stealing my money. People who were connected to my account. I went by myself for the first to Bank Of America, didn’t know what the hell was going on, didn’t know what to do.”

Kelly’s first visit to Bank of America by himself was three weeks ago according to the singer. He says “its on me” in regards to him not knowing his financial status. “I had $350,000 in the bank and I told [the bank teller], ‘take the money and I wanna start a new account.’ She says it was going to take 6 to 7 business days in order to clear. Does that make sense?”

Kelly was unable to make bail when he was originally arrested towards the end of February on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. “How can I pay child support? How?!” the singer exclaimed while in tears. “My ex-wife is destroying my name! And I can’t work! How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids?! How?! Use your common sense!”

He denied abusing his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, calling the allegations lies and recapped the day that he proposed to her after flying in a helicopter with a teddy bear. In Surviving R. Kelly, Andrea Kelly detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband.

“My kids is listening to this … all this nonsense and I haven’t even able to spend time with them! What kind of woman would tear down a dad who is trying to have a relationship with their kids?”

When asked about the relationship with his kids, Kelly responded that he had zero relationship with them. “But I love my kids,” Kelly said.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife, Andrea Kelly, Has Spoken Out About Her Abusive Marriage

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Reactions

RELATED: R. Kelly In New Interview With Gayle King: “I’m Fighting For My F**king Life!”

R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support, Has Zero Relationship With His Children [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: