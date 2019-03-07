CLOSE
Netflix Reveals ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Clear out some time during Memorial Day Weekend for a trip to BK.

She's Gotta Have It Season 2 Key Art

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Are you missing the exploits of Nona Darling and her crew in Brooklyn? Today (March 7), Netflix revealed that season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It will premiere this May on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Spike Lee-directed series (he and his wife Tonya Lee Lewis are both executive producers) based on his classic film will return on May 24, to be exact.

DeWanda Wise reprised her role as Nola Darling, and this season will be “struggling with newfound success” while “against a backdrop of black art and culture.” So is Nola going to secure the bag and go corporate? We shall see.

The cast of usual suspects also return, including Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent)  and Winnie Win (Fat Joe). While Ft. Greene, Brooklyn is still home base, this season Nola and company will also be expanding outside the borough.

