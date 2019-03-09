Light Skinned Keisha: Female Rappers Need to “Be Powerful Together”

| 03.08.19
The Atlanta native and social media star turned rapper Light Skinned Keisha, sat down with Leah Henry from the Quick Silva Show. She stopped to talk before hitting the stage at the inaugural KYS Pre-Women’s day concert. Leah asked about the state of the rapper game with female rappers and why is the comparison game so strong.Light Skinned Keisha discussed her newest projects and talks about who she wants to work with in the future. Watch the video above for the full video.

Light Skinned Keisha: Female Rappers Need to “Be Powerful Together” was originally published on 92q.com

