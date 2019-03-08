T.V. Breaks The Internet & R. Kelly’s Rap Sheet Grows: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Thank goodness for T.V.

On one hand, it’ll give you binge-worthy shows to live by and on the other, it’ll continue to show the true colors of a star steadily on the downfall.

Check out how T.V. brought the winners below, then hit the next page to watch it shine light on the losers.

Winners

Show Trailers

It’s clear in the coming months, many T.V. bingers won’t be leaving their place of residence for quite some time.

This week was full of trailers that got people HYPE for their favorite shows returning.

First up was the trailer for the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, and it was full of scream-worthy moments. A faceless Arya is running from the unknown, Jon and Daeny hint at an emotional story arc and, of course, the battle sequences are hinting to be something EPIC.

GoT fans were not prepared…

Game Of Thrones is more than just a tv show, it’s a movement. — Mpumz. (@_Mpumz) March 8, 2019

Game of thrones twitter > all other twitter. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 5, 2019

Then, for fans of the Netflix teen dramedy On My Block, folks finally got a tiny glimpse of what’s to come in an emotional trailer. Will Monse and Cesar continue their love affair, despite Cesar’s allegiance to a gang? Will Jamal come into new wealth thanks to his epic neighborhood discovery?

And of course, the beloved character Ruby had viewers on the edge of their seat last season when he faced a life-threatening situation.

His appearance in the trailer definitely got people in their feelings.

The Internet was pleased.

Im soo excited! This is one of the best trailers ive ever seen!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 cant wait! pic.twitter.com/KsF0tDJRiX — Sydney (@Grand_ma_Syd) March 7, 2019

Finally, Netflix hit us with another teaser thanks to the trailer for She’s Gotta Have It.

It didn’t say much, but it continued that burning question when it comes to the sex positive, sometimes messy lead character…

Who is Nola Darling?

Guess we’ll have to find out May 24.

2019 T.V. is looking bright.

And as a bonus, if you need a tear-jerker show about self-love and empowerment, the Queer Eye trailer is sure to bring the waterfalls.

T.V. Breaks The Internet & R. Kelly's Rap Sheet Grows: This Week's Winners & Losers

