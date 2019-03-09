Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through Entrepreneurship

A Black business owner from Atlanta is aiming to help individuals combat poverty through entrepreneurship. Velma Trayham, the creator and CEO of the marketing agency ThinkZILLA PR & Consulting Group, has launched a new small business program to help those faced with financial setbacks start their own ventures, Black News reported.

Trayham was inspired to create the Pioneer program after witnessing the impact of the recent government shutdown, the news outlet writes. After seeing people struggle to make ends meet, she was inspired to empower them and show them ways in which they can have control over their financial future by becoming entrepreneurs. Through the intensive program, participants will learn how to create everything from business models to marketing plans and other lessons needed to successfully grow a business.

For Trayham it’s all about breaking the cycle of poverty. “Entrepreneurs can change the way they live and work – and inspire others to do the same. Innovations created by small businesses can improve the quality of life, creating personal success as well as create communities that are more prosperous,” she said in a statement. “When people find success doing something they love and believe in, they have the power and capacity to help others do the same. I appreciate the mentors who helped me early in my career and am dedicated to helping others find their passion in business, reduce the causes of poverty, and creating a chain effect of business support and success.”

The program kicks off in Atlanta on March 30 and she plans on taking it to cities that include Washington, D.C., Houston, and Orlando.

There has been an effort to support Black entrepreneurs. MVMT50 and The New Voices fund recently teamed up to host a pitch competition dubbed PITCH BLACK as an avenue to address the obstacles that Black women face when stepping into entrepreneurship, including the lack of access to capital.

