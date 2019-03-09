CLOSE
Test
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
17 items
From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look…
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own…
11 items
All The Times Yara Shahidi’s Hair Was Poppin’…
12 items
Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful…
11 items
Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month…
True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow…
‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4…
Three Phrases Happy Couples Use All The Time
Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She…
19-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed In Maryland Police…
15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The…
The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And…
Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith…
Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And…
Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art…
Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe…
Tamron Hall Reveals She’s Married And Is Expecting…
New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer…
Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is…
0 item
Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The…
How You Doin?: Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy…
Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While…
Yvonne Orji And Boyfriend Emmanuel Acho Call It…
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…
Whew! 5 Lessons Learned During This Struggle Black…
When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He…
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through Entrepreneurship

“I’m dedicated to helping others find their passion in business, reduce the causes of poverty, and creating a chain effect of business support and success,” says Velma Trayham.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Black business owner from Atlanta is aiming to help individuals combat poverty through entrepreneurship. Velma Trayham, the creator and CEO of the marketing agency ThinkZILLA PR & Consulting Group, has launched a new small business program to help those faced with financial setbacks start their own ventures, Black News reported.

Trayham was inspired to create the Pioneer program after witnessing the impact of the recent government shutdown, the news outlet writes. After seeing people struggle to make ends meet, she was inspired to empower them and show them ways in which they can have control over their financial future by becoming entrepreneurs. Through the intensive program, participants will learn how to create everything from business models to marketing plans and other lessons needed to successfully grow a business.

For Trayham it’s all about breaking the cycle of poverty. “Entrepreneurs can change the way they live and work – and inspire others to do the same. Innovations created by small businesses can improve the quality of life, creating personal success as well as create communities that are more prosperous,” she said in a statement. “When people find success doing something they love and believe in, they have the power and capacity to help others do the same. I appreciate the mentors who helped me early in my career and am dedicated to helping others find their passion in business, reduce the causes of poverty, and creating a chain effect of business support and success.”

The program kicks off in Atlanta on March 30 and she plans on taking it to cities that include Washington, D.C., Houston, and Orlando.

There has been an effort to support Black entrepreneurs. MVMT50 and The New Voices fund recently teamed up to host a pitch competition dubbed PITCH BLACK as an avenue to address the obstacles that Black women face when stepping into entrepreneurship, including the lack of access to capital.

SEE ALSO:

New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To Empower Black Women Entrepreneurs

Madam C. J. Walker’s Mansion To Possibly Become Incubator For Black Women

Gayle King interviews R. Kelly screenshot

Gayle King Receives Universal Praise For Her Interviewing Skills

15 photos Launch gallery

Gayle King Receives Universal Praise For Her Interviewing Skills

Continue reading Gayle King Receives Universal Praise For Her Interviewing Skills

Gayle King Receives Universal Praise For Her Interviewing Skills

While it had already been long proven that Gayle King was no journalistic slouch, her interviewing prowess got a significant boost Wednesday morning after her exclusive face-to-face sit-down with singer R. Kelly. The disgraced singer launched an animated and emotional series of implausible denials for what has apparently become mounting evidence of child sexual abuse against him. All the while, King just sat there as a stoic model of grace and calmness, not letting on for one second that she, like probably most of the world, didn’t believe a single word of that was coming out of his mouth. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1103274567127232512 It no doubt was tough for King, a Black woman, to sit there straight-faced and ask Kelly questions about his alleged criminal behavior toward Black women and girls. One of many moments in the bombshell interview that perfectly exemplified King’s even-tempered approach came when Kelly demonstrably became upset when confronted with the names of his accusers. https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1103316887549763585 “I didn’t do this stuff!” Kelly implored while beating on his chest to hammer home a point that probably fell on millions of deaf ears. “This is not me! I’m fighting for my fucking life!” It was at that point Kelly started swinging wildly with his arms, stood up to do some more swinging -- think Cuba Gooding Jr. talking to Nia Long in “Boyz N Da Hood” after a confrontation with a dirty cop -- along with stomping, screaming and, of course, sniveling. https://twitter.com/Oprah/status/1103298048975884288 In the midst of this amazing display of possibly (probably?) rehearsed histrionics, a lone voice of sanity could be heard above the fray. “Robert?” King says softly. “Thirty years of my career!” Kelly screamed hysterically, arms still swinging, clearly ignoring King's hint that he was wilding out. “And y’all try to kill me!” https://twitter.com/jocefromthenews/status/1103267213287571460 After a few more uncomfortable seconds of Kelly trying to somehow redirect the conversation to be about his relationship with his own children, King can be heard on a voiceover saying, “At this point, we briefly pause the interview to give Kelly a moment.” Watch the madness unfold below. https://twitter.com/ImwiththeFEDS/status/1103268283325788162 It was a masterful display in broadcast journalism interviewing techniques 101, and hopefully, all aspiring TV journalists who were watching took notes. But if you’re just now catching up, none of these journalistic accolades are new for King, who notably won a coveted Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for her coverage of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. She's also been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. In short, she's extremely qualified and competent. Still, Wednesday’s interview with Kelly - just the third the singer has ever done centered on his reputation for being a child sex predator - may have pushed her into contention for being one of the best TV interviewers ever. That list of interviewees boasts an impressive roster that includes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who delivered a mea culpa for lying about and then admitting he wore blackface; President Barack Obama; Michelle Obama; former NFL star Ray Rice and his wife; Tina Turner; and even Paul Ryan. Scroll down to see King’s impressive style of interviewing applied to them, as well.

Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through Entrepreneurship was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close