CLOSE
Test
Here We Go Again: Fox News Host Thinks…
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
17 items
From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look…
Yara Shahidi and Naomi Osaka Get Their Own…
11 items
All The Times Yara Shahidi’s Hair Was Poppin’…
12 items
Baby Tsunami: Kehlani’s Baby Bump Is Making Beautiful…
11 items
Porsha Williams Hosts Winter White Baby Shower [PHOTOS]
Whoopi Goldberg Hasn’t Been Seen In A Month…
True Story: Man And Dog Stuck In Snow…
‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4…
Three Phrases Happy Couples Use All The Time
Woman Picks Olive Garden Location To Confess She…
19-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Killed In Maryland Police…
15 Hip-Hop Love Songs That Make Up The…
The Reviews For ‘Captain Marvel’ Are In, And…
Wild Wild Next: 8 Movie Roles Will Smith…
Faith Evans Is Officially Joining The Love And…
Florida Teacher Tearfully Tears Down Kneeling Kaepernick Art…
Meagan Good Responds To Throwback Picture Of Khloe…
Tamron Hall Reveals She’s Married And Is Expecting…
New Vegan Steak Is Made With 3D Printer…
Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is…
0 item
Unbreakable: Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Through The…
How You Doin?: Twitter Sounds Off As Wendy…
Garrett Morris Said Martin Lawrence Fired Him While…
Yvonne Orji And Boyfriend Emmanuel Acho Call It…
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…
Whew! 5 Lessons Learned During This Struggle Black…
When I Was Younger: Sammie Shares Advice He…
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is Her Alleged Ex

Brandi Jackson says she dated Wade Robson for 7 years.

0 reads
Leave a comment

“Leaving Neverland” premiered six days ago, which cause child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson to resurface. Now Brandi Jackson is speaking out, Jackson’s niece. She also claims to be Wade Robson ex and says he is a liar.

See Also: ‘I Thought It Was A Hoax’: Sparkle Talks R. Kelly’s Marriage To Aaliyah

Brandi wrote on Twitter, “Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn’t in his ‘documentary’ because it would ruin his timeline. And did I mention, it was my uncle, #MichaelJackson, who set us up? Wade is not a victim, #WadeRobsonIsaLiar.”

She continued, “I found out Wade cheated on me with multiple woman who he hoped would advance his career. You might know one of them, because it was a huge pop music scandal. Wade is not a victim, he’s an #Opportunist.”

The rumors is that Robson cheated on Jackson with Britney Spears while she was dating Justin Timberlake.

She closed with, “You constantly talked about wanting to be ‘relevant’. You’ve burned so many bridges that now the only time you are #relevant is when you headline with my family’s name next to yours. It’s time to stop these lies and live your own life.”

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Jordan Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him—there was a hunt to find Chandler. According to The Daily Mail, he left the U.S. to avoid investigators.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is Her Alleged Ex was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close