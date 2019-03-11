CLOSE
Deion Sanders Sues Over Missing Grand Piano, Damaged Memorabilia

The NFL legend sued moving companies he feels is responsible for damaging and losing items.

Deion Sanders is currently in a legal tussle with some moving companies he claims damaged some priceless items along with losing a whole grand piano.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sanders filed a lawsuit against North Texas Movers, Officer Interiors Group and Bekins A-1 Movers.

Sanders says he hired Bekins A-1 Movers to move his valuable contents — including priceless heirlooms and collectible items of both “significant intrinsic, personal value to Mr. Sanders” worth in excess of $1 million — from his Texas mansion to storage.

Sanders says he paid them handsomely to keep his “irreplaceable pieces” safe.

He says in November 2018, he learned that the facility where his property was stored had been sold off to a third-party company, named Office Interiors Group. Sanders went the following month to get answers and claims he saw his stuff was being improperly stored and claimed that some items were broken and that some crates were missing.

The outlet adds that Sanders believes his items were hauled off to another location and was put off the path by the company owners. After some haggling, Sanders gained access to the facility where he discovered some of his items were damaged and missing.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the company that bars them from moving any other items.

Sounds like the jig to us.

Deion Sanders Sues Over Missing Grand Piano, Damaged Memorabilia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

