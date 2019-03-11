Meek Mill is currently on his Motivation Tour. In most stops Meek brings out other rappers and entertainers to add variety to the show. Meek Mill loves Detroit so it was only right he made it super lit!

Related: Watch: Meek Mill & Drake Team Up For “Going Bad” Video

He brought out rapper, Yo Gotti who made an exciting announcement. Gotti announced that he would be signing his first Detroit artist, 42 Dugg, to his CMG label.

If you aren’t familiar, 42 Dugg is a young rapper from Detroit. He has hit songs like Tripping, The Streets, and Mama I’m Sorry. Get to know 42 Dugg and his background in his exclusive interview with Stewe.

Detroit is definitely taking over the music game and we are excited to see the city shine.

Related: Icewear Vezzo Featuring Big Sean – Balance World Premiere On Hot 107.5 with DJBJ and Stewe

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Yo Gotti Signs Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg To His Label [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com