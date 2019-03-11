CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS}

0 reads
Leave a comment
94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Chance The Rapper and now wife, Kristen Corley (Bennett) officially tied the knot this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

The Bennetts

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

This wedding was full of stars; from Kim and Kanye , Cardi B, to Women’s Empowerment 2019 performer Kirk Franklin.

View this post on Instagram

Me and the men who mentored me.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance and Kristen shared their story of meeting one another, when he was 9 years old.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography,” Chance tweeted a cute photo of Corley the day they met.

How sweet?! The two share their beautiful daughter Kensli, who is 3 years old. No, word if she’ll be a big sister soon.

View this post on Instagram

This was taken the day I met my wife. Link in bio.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close