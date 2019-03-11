CLOSE
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Relaunching Baby Phat Clothing

Hoping that House of Deréon is not next.

Kimora Lee Simmons takes her daughters out to lunch

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Hip-Hop’s favorite feline is coming back. Kimora Lee Simmons has confirmed we can expect to see Baby Phat in stores this year.

Page Six is reporting that the model turned mogul is relaunching her beloved street wear brand. She detailed purchasing the line back in an interview with fashion trade publication WWD. While she did not reveal what she paid to get it back or who it was bought from, she did make it clear the process was not a simple one saying “we had to hunt around to find it”. She took to her Instagram account to make the announcement on International Women’s Day.

Originally launched in 1998 as an extension to her then husband’s Phat Farm brand, Baby Phat was the first line to cater to women exclusive in the urban fashion space. The wears were often promoted via over the top tactics specifically her fashion shows. In 2006 Kimora was the first designer to host a fashion show at Radio City Music Hall. The brand would go on to gross over $30 million a year and eventually extending their product portfolio to the lingerie, perfume and children’s categories.

In 2004 Baby Phat was sold to the Kellwood Company for a rumored $140 million dollars. Fast forward to 2008 Kellwood Company sold a majority stake to Sun Capital Partners. Two years after the deal Simmons was abruptly removed from her seat as creative director.

When asked what consumers can expect from the relaunch Kimora stated “we’re working fast and furiously and have a lot up our sleeves.”

Photo: WENN.com

Kimora Lee Simmons Is Relaunching Baby Phat Clothing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

