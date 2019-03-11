In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “your blessings are right around the corner, so don’t give up. ” When we’re being pushed to our limit and our goals it can feel like when we’re our next blessing is coming up! Don’t give up or lose sight of your dreams because you’ve hit a dry spell and things get difficult. If you want to hear the full message, watch the vitamin above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Your Blessings Are Right Around The Corner, So Don’t Give Up was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: