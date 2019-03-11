Vitamin Of The Day: Your Blessings Are Right Around The Corner, So Don’t Give Up

Entertainment News
| 03.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show…The vitamin was “your blessings are right around the corner, so don’t give up. ” When we’re being pushed to our limit and our goals it can feel like when we’re our next blessing is coming up! Don’t give up or lose sight of your dreams because you’ve hit a dry spell and things get difficult. If you want to hear the full message, watch the vitamin above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Your Blessings Are Right Around The Corner, So Don’t Give Up was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close