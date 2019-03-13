CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart Announces His First Netflix Special [Video]

Right in time for April fool's day.

3 reads
Leave a comment

America’s biggest comedian is set to take his talents to Netflix. Kevin Hart’s first special will premiere in a matter of weeks.

Vulture is reporting that the Philadelphia funny man will make his stand up special on the streaming giant next month. He made the formal announcement via his Twitter account. “April 2nd people….Mark your calendars. Is about to go down!!!!” Included was a brief clip that serves as a trailer.

Originally shot in September 2018 at the O2 Arena in London Irresponsible will touch on his inner circle, popular culture, romance, celebrity life and his personal shortcomings in 2018. While several of his previous specials are readily available on Netflix Irresponsible will be his first release shot exclusively for the streaming platform.

You can view the trailer below.

Photo: WENN.com

Kevin Hart Announces His First Netflix Special [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close