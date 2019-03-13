Vince Staples Celebrates Finally Being Off Probation, Thanks Meek Mill and Mom

Vince Staples is finally off probation. The rapper took to social media to make the announcement, although we still don’t know exactly what he did.
It’s all good as long as he keeps tweeting and spittin’ bars.
“We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain !,” tweeted Staples.
Yes, he does mean Anthony Bourdain, but if we have to explain why he spelled it with a C, it’s not meant for you to understand anyway. Anyway, Staples had some folk to thank, including his mom, after reaching this milestone.
Meek Mill, who is unfortunately still stuck on probation, chimed in.
