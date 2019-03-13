CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Vince Staples Celebrates Finally Being Off Probation, Thanks Meek Mill and Mom

A clean record is on the horizon for the North Long Beach rapper.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Vince Staples at Roskilde Festival 2018, Denmark.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Vince Staples is finally off probation. The rapper took to social media to make the announcement, although we still don’t know exactly what he did.

It’s all good as long as he keeps tweeting and spittin’ bars.

“We finally off probation and on the way to getting the whole shabang expunged let the record reflect I’m finna be jetsetting R.I.P. Anthony Courdain !,” tweeted Staples.

Yes, he does mean Anthony Bourdain, but if we have to explain why he spelled it with a C, it’s not meant for you to understand anyway. Anyway, Staples had some folk to thank, including his mom, after reaching this milestone.

Meek Mill, who is unfortunately still stuck on probation, chimed in.

Photo: Getty

Vince Staples Celebrates Finally Being Off Probation, Thanks Meek Mill and Mom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close