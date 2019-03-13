CLOSE
YBN Almighty Jay Was Stabbed & Hospitalized For Days, Stolen Chain In New Rap Video

This needs to be squashed before someone else gets seriously hurt.

YBN Almighty Jay suffered a lot more than from embarrassment after he was the victim of a vicious fade by NYC goons. The rapper was hospitalized for days due to a stab wound.

According to TMZ, Jay got jumped inside a residential building in Manhattan on Friday (March 8) night. While footage saw him getting kicks and chased off, he reported also got cracked with a Hennessy bottle and was stabbed with some type of blade.

This is along with getting robbed and having his Rap-A-Lot chain stolen. Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has already sent word to his “mob ties” that those responsible need to be found.

According to Prince, someone from the Bronx named Zae is responsible for the jux that left YBN Almighty Jay hospitalized. Prince didn’t have to do much investigating since Zae Numbafive, or an affiliate, was on social media bragging about liberating the rapper of his chain. That’s the chain scene in his new video (see below) for a song called “Traumatized.”

However, Zae has since stated he had nothing to do with the stolen chain and does not have the pilfered jewelry, that appears in his video.

Good luck with that.

YBN Almighty Jay was reportedly found in a lobby bleeding from the face before being taken to the hospital. Reportedly, 300 stitches were needed to close the wound.

Police are reportedly investigating. If they’re smart, the authorities are probably just combing social media.

