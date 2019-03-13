Before They Were Famous: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston Duke Boast Credentials From Yale, Sitcoms & The Music Video World

With less than two weeks until its premiere date, the horror flick Us is already making a name for itself in the movie world.

The Jordan Peele-directed flick already screened at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, and critics are showering it with praise.

“It’s official: Jordan Peele is the new Spielberg. # Us is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year,” said author Ramin Setoodeh.

It’s official: Jordan Peele is the new Spielberg. #Us is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. #SXSW — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 9, 2019

The film’s two leads Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o also received a lot of accolades with Lupita already getting Oscar talk.

“It’s safe to say that #UsMovie further proves that @Lupita_Nyongo is one of the finest actresses of her generation,” wrote film industry professional Matt Dentler.

It’s safe to say that #UsMovie further proves that @Lupita_Nyongo is one of the finest actresses of her generation. #SXSW — Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) March 9, 2019

“My review for # UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2,” tweeted director Matthew A. Cherry.

My review for #UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

Did we mention Lupita completely slayed on the SXSW red carpet as well…

It should be noted that Lupita and Winston aren’t new to having success in the arts together.

Before Winston gain international attention in Black Panther last year and before Lupita broke hearts in her Oscar-winning performance for 12 Years A Slave, the two attended Yale School of Drama together for the master’s program.

Winston even talked about how they once dreamed of being in a superhero flick, and their vision came true when they booked Black Panther together, which was Winston’s first movie.

But even before Yale, Lupita was doing big things, and Winston was definitely getting warmed up for stardom before Black Panther arrived.

Hit the next pages to peep what Lupita and Winston were up to before they became famous.

Before They Were Famous: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston Duke Boast Credentials From Yale, Sitcoms & The Music Video World was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3Next page »

Royce Dunmore Posted 50 mins ago

Also On Hot 107.9: