Mother Of Alleged YNW Melly Murder Victim Blasts Rapper, Considered Him Family

The name of the woman is tattooed on YNW Melly's neck, highlighting the closeness.

The mother of one of YNW Melly‘s alleged murder victims is calling out the rapper after he and another suspect in the case entered not guilty pleas. Jana Thompson said that her son was close to the Florida rapper, who she says that she treated like a family member.

TMZ reports:

Jana Thompson tells TMZ … her son, Anthony Williams, loved YNW and the other suspect, Cortlen Henry, like brothers. She says, “We opened up our homes & our hearts to them.”

Anthony is one of 2 men YNW and Henry allegedly killed … and Jana is, understandably, shell-shocked. She says the fact that they entered not guilty pleas “feels like another stab in the heart to myself & my family.”

Jana adds, “It’s inconceivable that these very people are the ones responsible for this horrifying murder. I will not stand idle and will fight vehemently for justice!”

YNW has a neck tattoo that reads “Jana” … it’s crystal clear in his mug shot. We’re told it’s a tribute to Mrs. Thompson and shows just how close he was to Anthony and his mother.

Ms. Thompson has retained the services of a law firm and may file a civil lawsuit against Melly and Henry. Both men are facing first-degree murder charges.

Mother Of Alleged YNW Melly Murder Victim Blasts Rapper, Considered Him Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com

