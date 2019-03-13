CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Gets Teairra Mari Served At An Airport: “Better Give Me My Money B*tch” [Video]

50 is still trying to get his coin from Teairra Mari.

11 reads
Leave a comment

Teairra Mari was ordered to pay 50 Cent $30,000 after she attempted to sue him for sharing explicit footage of her via Instagram. The judge dismissed Mari’s case and the singer was ordered to reimburse a portion of 50’s legal fees.

Ever since, the rapper has been going the extra mile to embarrass Mari, publicly demanding that she pay him his $30K and most recently getting her served at an airport. He hit Instagram with footage of Teairra Mari hightailing it with her luggage as a process server tries to hand her legal documents. “You cannot run from the Law, you have been served,” 50 wrote. “🤨better give me my money B*tch.”

Watch the clip up top.

Photo: WENN

50 Cent Gets Teairra Mari Served At An Airport: “Better Give Me My Money B*tch” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close