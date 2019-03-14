CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Migos Partners With Cam-Am To Release 3-Wheeled Motorcycle

The Atlanta trap rap trio is helping the company roll out the 2019 Ryker.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Mtn Dew ICE Brings Fans Closer Than Courtside At Courtside Studios During All-Star 2019 - Day 1

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The Migos are proving that they are more than just rappers as they diversify their profile with a new business venture. The Atlanta trio has partnered with a Canadian company to roll out a very fresh three-wheeled motorcycle called the Ryker.

Page Six reports:

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have teamed up with Can-Am to launch the Canadian company’s three-wheel motorcycle, the 2019 Ryker.

“The Ryker is hard, that’s why we’re excited to team up with them,” Quavo said in a press release. “Can’t wait to get one of my own. Skrrt Skrrt!”

The “Motorsport” rappers also posted about the trikes on their Instagram, writing, “W E R E A D Y T O R I D E.”

The outlet adds that the 2019 Ryker will retail for $8,499.

View this post on Instagram

W E R E A D Y T O R I D E #CanAmRyker #partnership

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on

Photo: Getty

Migos Partners With Cam-Am To Release 3-Wheeled Motorcycle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close