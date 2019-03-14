CLOSE
Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2!

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Congrats are in order for Chance the Rapper who is expecting baby no. 2 with his longtime girlfriend and new wife, Kirsten Katrina Corley. 

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce their new addition due in September 2019. 

’We pregnant again,” he wrote. “It’s a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD.” 

The news come after the newly weds’ star-studded wedding that went down over the weekend in front of family and their celebrity friends including Kirk Franklin, Kanye West, Dave Chapelle and more. 

See photos from their wedding day below!

Chance The Rapper married his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Katrina Corley, this weekend. Although the guest list seemed to be relatively small, it was nevertheless star-studded. Some of the folk in attendance included Kanye West, so of course Kim Kardashian, Dave Chapelle and Kirk Franklin. Also, his brother Taylor Bennett was holding Chance down, too. Reportedly, Chance and Kirsten had already been married for a couple of months, this was just the official ceremony. See photos from the nuptials that made their way onto social media in the gallery.  

