Rich White Struggle Rapper Defends Parents In College Admissions Scandal

To add to the matter, Malcolm Abbott, also known as Billa, made the defense while smoking a blunt. Edgy.

Source: jayk7 / Getty

Gregory and Marcia Abbott landed in the news this week after an explosive scandal broke open that the family paid thousands of dollars to get their daughter into college. Their son, Malcolm, who apparently is a rapper, defended his parents all while, you guessed it, smoking a blunt.

New York Post reports:

Their “rapper” son, Malcolm, popped out of the family’s Fifth Avenue building to smoke a giant blunt — while defending his parents and bragging about his latest CD.

“They’re blowing this whole thing out of proportion,” said Malcolm Abbott outside the home that overlooks the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man.”

In between drags, Malcolm, whose father is the founder of food and beverage distributor International Dispensing Corp., admitted, “I didn’t go to college.”

The toker, who sports a ponytail and raps under the name “Billa,” then shamelessly plugged his music. “Check out my CD, ‘Cheese and Crackers,’ ” he said of his 2018 five-track rec­ord that includes a song titled “If I Lost My Money.”

The scandal has been connected to a series of emerging details that families paid William “Rick” Singer to bake the numbers to get these privileged pups into colleges and universities although their grades didn’t reflect their entry.

If you must hear Billa, check out the video below.

Rich White Struggle Rapper Defends Parents In College Admissions Scandal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

